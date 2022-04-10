Cwm LLC Takes $704,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,933 shares of company stock worth $3,731,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

