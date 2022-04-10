Cwm LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

