Cwm LLC Invests $637,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,387,000. Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,010,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 704.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

