Cwm LLC Invests $621,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $90.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.73 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

