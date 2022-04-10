Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 5,132 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.86. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

