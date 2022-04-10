Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $36.72 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Genmab A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.