Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $235.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

