CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.22

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 480395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$106.91 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

