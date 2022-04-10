CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.97 Million

Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will post $120.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $503.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $554.97 million, with estimates ranging from $547.90 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 825,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,874. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.