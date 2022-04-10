Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $2.49 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00005770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $130.10 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,724,577,401 coins and its circulating supply is 471,877,901 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

