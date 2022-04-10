Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFR. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $66,907,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

