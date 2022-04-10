CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $17.30 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
