CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CEVMY opened at $17.30 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.