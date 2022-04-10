CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSWI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 69.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.