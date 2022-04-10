CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $260.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.54. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

