Critical Contrast: Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A Viad -18.26% -73.12% -8.28%

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.52 -$2.34 million N/A N/A Viad $507.34 million 1.37 -$92.65 million ($5.16) -6.54

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Viad.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Loyalty Ventures and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.31%. Viad has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.78%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Viad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Viad on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

