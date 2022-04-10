Credits (CS) One Day Volume Tops $32,075.00

Credits (CS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $7.12 million and $32,075.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

