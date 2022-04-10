Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

