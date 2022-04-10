Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Price Target to GBX 290

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FEEXF stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.