Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) PT Lowered to $55.00

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,731,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,315,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cowen by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cowen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

