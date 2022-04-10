Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.90. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $538.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.