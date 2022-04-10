CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,348,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSGP opened at $63.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.
CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
