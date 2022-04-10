Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Head to Head Analysis

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 11.15% 4.51% 1.81% Medalist Diversified REIT -38.05% -20.51% -4.85%

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 161.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.62 $76.54 million $0.68 40.19 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.57 -$4.36 million ($0.50) -2.20

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.67%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About Medalist Diversified REIT (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

