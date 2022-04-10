Contrasting TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Maxar Technologies 2.60% -0.15% -0.04%

0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Maxar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Maxar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 85.50 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Maxar Technologies $1.77 billion 1.53 $46.00 million $0.43 85.79

Maxar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxar Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and Maxar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56

Maxar Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Given Maxar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than TROOPS.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TROOPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company offers mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which provides financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company offers SaaS and app development, project-based consulting, API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and provides property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. SGOCO Group, Ltd. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc. provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions. Its solutions include satellite access, geospatial foundation, precision mapping, on-demand intelligence, and geospatial services. It serves U.S. and international government agencies, and enterprise customer verticals. The Space Infrastructure segment provides space-based infrastructure, robotics, sub-systems, and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites and payloads; platforms for space exploration and hosting instruments for earth science; space subsystems for power, propulsion, and communication; satellite ground systems and support services; space-based remote sensory solutions; space robotics; and defense systems. This segment serves government agencies and satellite operators. Maxar Technologies Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

