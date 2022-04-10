Contrasting Relx (NYSE:RELX) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Relx and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 9 0 2.90 MultiPlan 0 1 2 0 2.67

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.74%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Relx.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan 9.13% 5.72% 1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Relx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx and MultiPlan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.96 billion 6.16 $2.02 billion N/A N/A MultiPlan $1.12 billion 2.78 $102.08 million $0.16 30.44

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan.

Volatility and Risk

Relx has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MultiPlan Company Profile (Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

