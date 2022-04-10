Contrasting Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capital City Bank Group and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than Penns Woods Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Penns Woods Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group $213.90 million 1.95 $33.40 million $1.98 12.43 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.45 $16.03 million $2.27 10.69

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capital City Bank Group and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group 15.61% 9.59% 0.82% Penns Woods Bancorp 22.88% 9.43% 0.83%

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Penns Woods Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed- and adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, interactive/automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loan products comprising residential, commercial, and construction real estate loans; agricultural loans for the purchase or improvement of real estate; commercial loans for the acquisition and improvement of real estate, purchase of equipment, and working capital purposes; letters of credit; consumer loans, such as construction and residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans and lines of credit, and overdraft and check lines; and revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; property and casualty, and auto insurance products; safe deposit services; ATM services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, the company engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. It operates through a network of twenty-seven offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, Blair, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

