Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Shares Up 2.6%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Contango Ore Company Profile (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

Featured Stories

