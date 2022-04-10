Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $245.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $213.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

