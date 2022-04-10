ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 234,838 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of ConocoPhillips worth $269,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

