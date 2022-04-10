Conduit (LON:CRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $426.02

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.02 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.98). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 380.50 ($4.99), with a volume of 28,788 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.07) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 542.50 ($7.11).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 425.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £627.41 million and a PE ratio of -19.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s payout ratio is -138.46%.

In other Conduit news, insider Brian Williamson CBE purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,868.85). Also, insider Elaine Whelan bought 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.87) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($130,397.38).

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

