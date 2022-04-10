COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was down 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 1,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 281,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

The company has a market cap of $525.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $42,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

