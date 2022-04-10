Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 13th (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Compass Digital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Digital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Compass Digital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQU opened at $9.81 on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

