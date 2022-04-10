Comparing Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) & Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) and Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Immuneering and Inozyme Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 1 5 0 2.83 Inozyme Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immuneering presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.91%. Inozyme Pharma has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.26%. Given Inozyme Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inozyme Pharma is more favorable than Immuneering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.8% of Immuneering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Inozyme Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Inozyme Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A -43.36% -39.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immuneering and Inozyme Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $2.08 million 89.67 -$33.54 million N/A N/A Inozyme Pharma N/A N/A -$56.62 million ($2.39) -2.16

Immuneering has higher revenue and earnings than Inozyme Pharma.

Summary

Immuneering beats Inozyme Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors. The company also has five oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target components of the MAPK or mTOR pathway; and two discovery stage neuroscience programs. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Inozyme Pharma (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis. It has a license agreement with Yale University for specified therapeutic and prophylactic products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

