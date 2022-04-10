Comparing HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HBT Financial and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

FVCBankcorp has a consensus target price of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.86%. Given FVCBankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Volatility and Risk

HBT Financial has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $165.55 million 3.20 $56.27 million $2.02 9.05 FVCBankcorp $72.73 million 3.81 $21.93 million $1.50 13.27

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.3% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 33.99% 14.94% 1.41% FVCBankcorp 30.16% 11.59% 1.19%

Summary

HBT Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area. The company was founded in November 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

