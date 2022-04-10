Comparing American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) and Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

This table compares American Realty Investors and Tricon Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Realty Investors 7.96% 6.72% 2.86% Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Realty Investors and Tricon Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78

Tricon Residential has a consensus target price of $18.28, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Given Tricon Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tricon Residential is more favorable than American Realty Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Realty Investors and Tricon Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Realty Investors $42.04 million 6.75 $3.35 million $0.21 83.67 Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.65 $445.26 million N/A N/A

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than American Realty Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tricon Residential beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities. The Single Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes primarily within major cities in the United States Sun Belt. The Multi Family Rental Business segment owns and operates garden style multi family rental properties primarily in the United States Sun Belt and condominium quality rental apartments in downtown Toronto. The Residential Development Business segment designs and develops premier multi family rental properties in Toronto. The Private Funds and Advisory Business segment provides asset management, property management and development management services. The Corporate Activities segment provides support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoff

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.