Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $710.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after purchasing an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.