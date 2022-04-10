Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.