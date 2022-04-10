Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.33 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

