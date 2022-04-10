Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.05 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

