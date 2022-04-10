Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth $446,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

