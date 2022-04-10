Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 9,658 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $27.31 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

