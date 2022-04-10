Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $139.99 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

