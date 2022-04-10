Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.