Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,601,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average is $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.