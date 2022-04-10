Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.87. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 20,309 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$86.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

