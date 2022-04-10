Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $394.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.73.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $150.12 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.16.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

