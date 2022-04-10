Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RQI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 77,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

