Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $1,689.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,689.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.75) to GBX 3,130 ($41.05) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.79) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CCHGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 34,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

