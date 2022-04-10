CloakCoin Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $7,233.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00004080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011753 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009484 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,822,435 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

