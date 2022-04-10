CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $16,776.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002370 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007297 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,823,034 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

