Clifford Sosin Purchases 1,162,500 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 3.62. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

